Maki Pitolo is now 1-0 in his Eagle FC career.

On Friday, the Makaha native introduced himself to the MMA organization in a big way, knocking out Doug Usher with a first-round knockout in a middleweight bout at Eagle FC 47 in Miami.

🥥💣 MAKI PITOLO WITH A CRAZY KO#EagleFC47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro | LIVE AND FREE NOW only on FLXcast worldwide and Combate in 🇧🇷 | Sign up NOW at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/cQPqs0GiW8 — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 21, 2022

Pitolo improves to 15-9 in his professional MMA career. Prior to Friday, his most recent bout was a unanimous decision victory over Fernando Gonzalez. Before that was his most recent UFC fight, a loss to Dusko Todorvic in December 2021.

Pitolo and Usher’s bout on Friday was the third fight of the main card, which concludes with a heavyweight bout between Junior dos Santos and Yorgan De Castro.

Additionally on the Eagle FC 47 undercard, Maui’s Zach Zane fell to 15-13 in his MMA career with a first-round submission loss to Islam Mamedov.

Eagle FC was formerly known as Federation of MMA of Samara (FMMAS) and Gorilla Fighting Championship (GFC) until it was acquired by a group led by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in December 2020. Since then, the organization rebranded to become Eagle Fighting Championship and held its first United States card in January.