Main Event Preview: Max Holloway plans to put together championship effort against Calvin Kattar in first non-title bout since 2016

For the 24th time in his illustrious career Waianae’s Max Holloway (21-6 MMA, 17-6 UFC) will make the walk into the octagon this Saturday in the main event of the UFC on ABC 1 card against Calvin Kattar (22-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in Abu Dhabi.

Holloway, who is coming off of back-to-back controversial decision losses to current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski can quickly find himself back into the title picture with a win over the rising star from Boston. The anticipated showdown which will serve as the UFC’s debut on the ABC Network will be Holloway’s first non-title fight since defeating Ricardo Lamas in the summer of 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

“I’m going to carry myself as a champion, belt or no belt. We’re going to go out there and fight. I love fighting. I don’t know what else to say, I love to fight. People will say it’s hard to get up, I’m still fighting five, I feel like championship rounds,” said Holloway. “We’re on ABC. I know there are a bunch of fighters that would kill to be in this position so at the end of the day it still feels the same. A fight is a fight to me and I can’t wait.”

HOLLOWAY VS. KATTAR NOTES:

Max Holloway (21-6, fighting out of Waianae, Hawaii) aims to cement himself as the clear No. 1 contender by becoming the first person to stop Kattar in the UFC.

Former featherweight champion

No. 1 ranked contender and No. 8 men’s pound-for-pound fighter

10 wins by KO, two via submission

Was unbeaten at 145 pounds from 2014-2019

Has won 14 of last 17 bouts

Holds spectacular wins over Jose Aldo (twice), Brian Ortega and Frankie Edgar

Calvin Kattar (22-4, fighting out of Methuen, Mass.) aims to prove that he is one of the best in the world against his first former champion.

No. 6 ranked UFC featherweight contender

11 wins by KO, two via submission

10 first-round finishes

Has won 14 of last 16 bouts

Holds KO victories over Shane Burgos, Ricardo Lamas and Jeremy Stephens

FULL FIGHT CARD:

MAIN CARD (ABC & ESPN+, 10:00 AM HST)

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Matt Brown vs. Carlos Condit

Li Jingliang vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico

Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7:00am HST)

Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Joselyne Edwards vs. Wu Yanan

Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese

Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa

Ramazan Emeev vs. David Zawada

Vanessa Melo vs. Sarah Moras

Jacob Kilburn vs. Austin Lingo

Gaetano Pirrello vs. Ricky Simon