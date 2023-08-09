Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will get one last chance at regaining the Bellator MMA flyweight title this October.

The organization announced that Macfarlane (13-2) will face Liz Carmouche (9-7) for the 125-pound belt as part of the milestone Bellator 300 card on October 7 in San Diego, California.

Macfarlane, who is the organization’s first ever flyweight champion defeated Kana Watanabe by split decision in Honolulu this past April to earn the title shot against her longtime friend and former training partner.

The Punahou graduate has made it clear that this will be her last attempt at regaining the crown that she successfully defended four times before suffering her first professional loss to Juliana Velasquez in December 2020.

Bellator 300 will be broadcast on Showtime. The main card will begin at 4 p.m. HST.

Other headliners on the stacked card will feature Heavyweight champion Ryan Bader defending his title against No. 1-ranked Linton Vassell, featherweight champion Cris Cyborg facing top-ranked Cat Zingano, and Lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will defend his title against former champion Brent Primus as part of the Bellator lightweight world grand prix.