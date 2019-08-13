Lyft to offer discount for Saturday’s Rams vs. Cowboys game at Aloha Stadium

Heading to Saturday’s NFL preseason matchup between the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys? Lyft is offering a discount for football fans to avoid gameday traffic and parking.

Lyft users will receive $5 off their Lyft XL to and from Aloha Stadium.

Aloha from Hawaii! 🌺



Field is lookin’ good for #DALvsLA! pic.twitter.com/rYy15I8lND — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 13, 2019

“Getting to the game, avoiding parking fees, celebrating touchdowns and getting home responsibly can be hassle free for football fans who select a Lyft ride on game day,” said Rob Mora, general manager for Lyft Hawaii. “With the Lyft XL that seats up to six passengers, you’ll be met with a more comfortable ride perfect for the whole team.”

To receive $5 off a Lyft XL to and from Aloha Stadium on August 17, use promocode ALOHASTADIUMGAME.

Designated drop-off and pickup locations are accessible on Salt Lake Boulevard. For a detailed map of rideshare drop-off and pickup areas at Aloha Stadium, click here.