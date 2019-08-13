Lyft to offer discount for Saturday’s Rams vs. Cowboys game at Aloha Stadium

Heading to Saturday’s NFL preseason matchup between the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys? Lyft is offering a discount for football fans to avoid gameday traffic and parking.
Lyft users will receive $5 off their Lyft XL to and from Aloha Stadium.
“Getting to the game, avoiding parking fees, celebrating touchdowns and getting home responsibly can be hassle free for football fans who select a Lyft ride on game day,” said Rob Mora, general manager for Lyft Hawaii. “With the Lyft XL that seats up to six passengers, you’ll be met with a more comfortable ride perfect for the whole team.”
To receive $5 off a Lyft XL to and from Aloha Stadium on August 17, use promocode ALOHASTADIUMGAME.
Designated drop-off and pickup locations are accessible on Salt Lake Boulevard. For a detailed map of rideshare drop-off and pickup areas at Aloha Stadium, click here.