LSU’s Joe Burrow breaks Colt Brennan’s single-season touchdown record set in 2006

Joe Burrow’s magical season continued on Monday night as the Heisman Trophy winner has set an NCAA record in the College Football Playoff championship game.
Burrow’s fourth touchdown pass of the night against Clemson gave the All-American 59 touchdown tosses for the season.
Burrow broke the previous record of 58 set by former University of Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan in 2006.
The quarterback’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Thaddeus Moss has given No. 1 LSU a 35-25 lead over No. 3 Clemson in the third quarter of the national championship game.