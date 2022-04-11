The 10th anniversary of the LOTTE Championship will be held for the first time in Ewa Beach this week with the LPGA tournament running Wednesday through Saturday at Hoakalei Golf Club.

The course which was designed by Ernie Els opened in 2009 and expects to present a unique challenge for players depending how the winds shift throughout the week.

The lone Hawaii golfer in the 144 player field will be Punahou graduate, former USC All-American Allisen Corpuz who is in her rookie season on tour and will be making her third appearance of the season.

In 2020, the tournament was not played due to the coronavirus pandemic but returned in 2021 at the Kapolei Golf Club with Lydia Ko capturing the title. The former Rolex Rankings No.1 returned to the winner’s circle for the first time in three years with her victory at the LOTTE Championship. Ko’s victory was one for the record books as she set both the 54 and 72-hole tournament scoring records with her seven-stroke victory at 28-under par. Later that year, Ko won on the Ladies European Tour and took home the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average of the season on the LPGA Tour.

COMPETITION FORMAT

144 players; 72 holes; stroke play; cut to low 70 and ties

AON RISK REWARD HOLE

No. 11, par 5

PURSE

$2 million



TV TIMES (all times Eastern on Golf Channel)

Wednesday, April 13 – 7-11 p.m.

Thursday, April 14 – 7-11 p.m.

Friday, April 15 – 7-11 p.m.

Saturday, April 16 – 7-11 p.m.

WHITELINE PAR AND YARDAGE

36-36–72, 6,603 yards (par and yardage are subject to change through the start of the tournament)

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONS AND RUNNERS-UP

2021: Lydia Ko, 260 (-28); Inbee Park, Sei Young Kim, Leona Maguire, Nelly Korda, 267 (-21)

Tournament not played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Brooke Henderson, 272 (-16); Eun-Hee Ji, 276 (-12)

2018: Brooke Henderson, 276 (-12); Azahara Munoz, 280 (-8)

2017: Cristie Kerr, 268 (-20); Lydia Ko, In Gee Chun and Su-Yeon Jang, 271 (-17)

2016: Minjee Lee, 272 (-16); In Gee Chun and Katie Burnett, 273 (-15)



TOURNAMENT SCORING RECORDS

18 holes: 62 (-10), Lizette Salas, fourth round, 2013; Cristie Kerr, third round, 2017

36 holes:128 (-16), Yuka Saso, 2021

54 holes:195 (-21), Lydia Ko, 2021

72 holes:260 (-28), Lydia Ko, 2021

WHO’S IN THE LOTTE CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD:

Past Champions (three):

Brooke Henderson (2018, 2019), Cristie Kerr (2017), Lydia Ko (2021)



2022 LPGA Tour Winners (five of seven):

Danielle Kang (Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions); Lydia Ko (Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio); Jennifer Kupcho (The Chevron Championship); Leona Maguire (LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony); Atthaya Thitikul(JTBC Classic)

2022 LPGA Tour Rookies (30 of 32):

Na Rin An, Hye-Jin Choi, Allisen Corpuz, Olivia Cowan, Casey Danielson, Karis Davidson, Amanda Doherty, Ayaka Furue, Haylee Harford, Lauren Hartlage, Yaeeun Hong, Vivian Hou, Yu-Sang Hou, Gina Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou, Agathe Laisne, Brooke Matthews, Morgane Metraux, Kaitlyn Papp, Jessica Peng, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Sophia Schubert, Hinako Shibuno, Maddie Szeryk, Atthaya Thitikul, Savannah Vilaubi, Dewi Weber, Ruoning Yin, Katie Yoo, Weiwei Zhang

Sponsor Invites:

Min Song Ha, So Young Lee, Somi Lee, Teresa Lu, Suzuka Yamaguchi

2022 STATISTICAL LEADERS

Official Money: Jennifer Kupcho, $820,563

Scoring Average: Brooke Henderson, 68.826

Birdies: Danielle Kang, 114

Greens in Regulation: Jennifer Kupcho, 78.3%

Average Driving Distance: Emily Kristine Pedersen, 285.313

Eagles: Kelly Tan, 6



2022 AWARD LEADERS

Rolex Player of the Year: Jennifer Kupcho, 65 points

Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year: Atthaya Thitikul, 401 points

Race to the CME Globe: Danielle Kang, 1,043.283 points

Aon Risk Reward Challenge: Kaitlyn Papp, -1.250



2022 WINS BY COUNTRY (seven tournaments, six countries)

2 – United States of America (Danielle Kang, Jennifer Kupcho)

1 – Denmark (Nanna Koerstz Madsen)

1 – Ireland (Leona Maguire)

1 – New Zealand (Lydia Ko)

1 – Republic of Korea (Jin Young Ko)

1 – Thailand (Atthaya Thitikul)



2022 WINS BY PLAYER (seven tournaments, seven players)

1 – Danielle Kang (Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions)

1 – Jin Young Ko (HSBC Women’s World Championship)

1 – Lydia Ko (Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio)

1 – Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Honda LPGA Thailand)

1 – Jennifer Kupcho (The Chevron Championship)

1 – Leona Maguire (LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony)

1 – Atthaya Thitikul (JTBC Classic)



AVERAGE AGE OF 2022 WINNERS: 25.14

Youngest winner: Atthaya Thitikul (18 years, 5 days)

Oldest winner: Danielle Kang (29 years, 3 months, 3 days)



TEAM USA SOLHEIM CUP STANDINGS

1 – Danielle Kang, 134 points

2 – Lexi Thompson, 130 points

3 – Jennifer Kupcho, 116 points

4 – Nelly Korda, 87 points

5 – Jessica Korda, 84 points

6 – Alison Lee, 60 points

7 – Stacy Lewis, 55 points

8 – Ryann O’Toole, 37 points

9 – Sarah Schmelzel, 35 points

10 – Megan Khang, 33 points