ONE Championship’s Lowen Tynanes is set to make his return to the MMA cage on Friday.

Tynanes will face South Korea’s Rae Yoon Ok, the former lightweight champion and No. 1 contender in a bout in Broomfield, Colo.

Tynanes most recently fought on Dec. 3, 2022, getting a win over Dae Song Park via split decision.