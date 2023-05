Ewa Beach’s Lowen Tynanes dropped a unanimous decision to Ok Rae Yoon at ONE on Prime Video 10 in Colorado on Friday.

The judges scored the fight in favor of Ok Rae Yoon. Unlike most other organizations, ONE judges do not score rounds. Instead, the entire fight as a whole is scored.

Tynanes dropped to 11-2 in his professional MMA career.