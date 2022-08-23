Punahou checks in at No. 3 for the second consecutive week.

The latest Cover2 rankings released Tuesday features little change from the week before.

Out of the 12 ranked teams, the Top 8 has stayed the same, with Kahuku once again garnering every first-place vote.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Week 4 of Hawaii high school football action, which begins on Thursday, presents an opportunity for more movement, especially with an OIA Open showdown featuring No. 2 Campbell against No. 4 Mililani.

Voting for the Cover2 high school football poll is done by a panel representing all football playing islands in the state on a weekly basis during the season.

Season 10 of Cover2 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 8 on KHON2 at 9:30 p.m.

The full Cover2 poll is below: