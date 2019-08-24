Louisiana defeats Maui 9-5 in Little League World Series U.S. Championship Game

Central East Maui fought valiantly, but ultimately came up short against Louisiana this afternoon in the Little League World Series U.S. Championship Game, losing 9-5 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

For four innings, both Hawaii and Louisiana engaged in a defensive battle with both sides displaying incredible defensive efforts that were worthy of any highlight reel.

Both sides left runners on base and in scoring position throughout the game. But in the fifth inning, the side from New Orleans hit a double to start the inning and put pressure on Central East Maui.

Moments later, a double from Ryder Planchard drove home Jeffrey Curtis from second to open up the scoring, going up 1-0.

Louisiana then loaded up the bases with one out, allowing Marshall Louque to drive home two runs on an RBI-double to go up 3-0. New Orleans kept its foot on the gas and drove in two more runs to go up 5-0.

Maui tried to rally in the bottom of the fifth by putting two runners in scoring position but couldn’t bring them home.

In the sixth inning, Louisiana didn’t let up and added four more runs to close out the game. Hawaii did its best to mount a comeback, adding five runs at the bottom of the sixth but it was too little, too late.

With the win, Louisiana will play Curacao in the Little League World Series Championship Game Sunday, August 25th at 9 a.m. HST. Hawaii will play in the tournament’s consolation game against Japan at 4 a.m. HST.