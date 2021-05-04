Louis Smolka to face Sean O’Malley at UFC 264

Hawaii’s Louis Smolka is set to face Sean O’Malley at UFC 264 on July 10 in Las Vegas.
The bantamweight bout is reportedly set to take place on the same card as the trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor at lightweight.
Smolka (17-7) is coming off a TKO victory over Jose Alberto Quinonez at UFC on ESPN 19 in Las Vegas, while O’Malley is coming off a knockout victory over Thomas Almeida at UFC 260 on March 27.
The main card of UFC 264 is expected to be shown on ESPN+ on a pay-per-view basis, while the preliminary card will be televised on one of ESPN’s networks.