Louis Smolka to face Sean O’Malley at UFC 264

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 05: In this UFC handout, (R-L) Louis Smolka punches Jose Quinonez of Mexico in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 05, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Hawaii’s Louis Smolka is set to face Sean O’Malley at UFC 264 on July 10 in Las Vegas.

The bantamweight bout is reportedly set to take place on the same card as the trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor at lightweight.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Smolka (17-7) is coming off a TKO victory over Jose Alberto Quinonez at UFC on ESPN 19 in Las Vegas, while O’Malley is coming off a knockout victory over Thomas Almeida at UFC 260 on March 27.

The main card of UFC 264 is expected to be shown on ESPN+ on a pay-per-view basis, while the preliminary card will be televised on one of ESPN’s networks.