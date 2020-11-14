Louis Smolka out of UFC Fight Night 183

HONOLULU-- The University of Hawai'i women's basketball program and head coach Laura Beeman announced the signing of two student-athletes to the 2021 class on Friday afternoon.

Eva Ongoongotau: A native of Pleasant Grove, Utah, Ongoongotau will graduate from Pleasant Grove High School in spring 2021. While playing four seasons with the Vikings, she has averaged 15 points, six rebounds, and two steals a game. During the 2019-20 season, she was selected to the 6A All-State team and was First Team All-County. As a student, Ongoongotau has made the honor roll every semester at Pleasant Grove HS. Along with being a basketball player, she played four years on the Vikings' golf team. Outside of being a student-athlete, she's an avid fan of being in the water as she enjoys swimming, surfing, and boogie boarding. Her father, Vaha Ongoongotau, might be a notable name for some as he played college football at BYU from 1994 through 1996.

"Eva will fit great into our system as an athletic guard with the ability to get to the basket and knows how to score," said Beeman. "She also has family in Hawaii, and even though she's not from the island, we're excited to bring her to a place that means so much to her, as well as her family."

Trinity Slocum- A native of Meridian, Idaho, Slocum, will graduate from Mountain View High School in spring 2021. While playing four seasons for the Mavericks, she played a vital role in a 2019-20 state championship team and won back-to-back district championships. She was named to consecutive First Team All-State squads and averaged 15 points, six assists, six rebounds, and five steals a game in the 2019-20 season. Once she arrives at UH, she will pursue a degree in communications and pursue her dream job of becoming an actress. On a family level, basketball runs deep as her sister Destiny Slocum currently plays at the University of Arkansas.