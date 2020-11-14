Louis Smolka out of UFC Fight Night 183

Hawaii’s Louis Smolka will not compete in UFC Fight Night 183 after he was deemed medically unfit to compete.
Smolka (16-7) was set to take on Jose Alberto Quinonez (8-4) at UFC Fight Night 183 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
On Friday, the fight was ruled a catchweight bout after Smolka missed the target for bantamweight (135) by three pounds.
The bout between Smolka and Quinonez was supposed to be part of the preliminary card. The card will end after the main event, which features a lightweight bout between Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos.