Louis Smolka earns TKO victory at UFC on ESPN 19

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 04: In this UFC handout, (L-R) Opponents Louis Smolka and Jose Quinonez of Mexico face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 04, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Hawaii’s Louis Smolka was victorious via TKO in a bantamweight bout over Jose Alberto Quinonez at UFC on ESPN 19 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Smolka improves to 17-7 in his UFC career, while Quinonez drops to 8-5.

Quinonez seemed to have the advantage after the first round, but Smolka finished the fight in the second round after getting the mount and staying persistent in his ground and pound game.

Smolka and Quinonez finished the undercard. The main event of the night will feature a middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori.