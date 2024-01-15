University of Hawaii men’s volleyball opposite Louis Sakanoko was named the Big West Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday.

In a two-match sweep over Emmanuel on Wednesday and Friday, Sakanoko had a total of 10 kills, four digs and 12 service aces. His nine on Friday tied a UH record held by program legend Costas Theocharidis.

Hawaii is idle this week before embarking on its first road trip, which begins with a series at Purdue Fort Wayne on Jan. 25.

Additionally, Hawaii moved up to No. 3 in Monday’s AVCA poll. The Rainbow Warriors were No. 4 last week.