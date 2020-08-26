Loss of Hilo’s Isi Holani felt far and wide as the former Kansas lineman will be remembered as a trailblazer for his family

Former Hilo football star Tanikeni “Isi” Holani passed away at the age of 24 on Saturday, Aug. 22.

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Holani graduated from Hilo High School in 2014 and also competed in basketball and track and field for the Vikings. He played college football for Reedley College and Riverside Community College before earning a football scholarship to the University of Kansas, accomplishing the rare feat of a neighbor island athlete signing with a Power Five school.

Holani started multiple games at defensive tackle over his career at Kansas from 2016 to 2018, registering 23 tackles and two sacks in 17 games. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general studies in May 2018.

At Hilo, Holani was the anchor of a defensive line that helped the school win the first of its seven consecutive BIIF titles. He was also a Cover2 Defensive Player of the Year finalist. To David Baldwin, Holani’s coach at Hilo, the impact that 6-foot-3, 325-pound star made was immeasurable both on and off the field.

“He was that influential person of change that when everything was in need of improvement, he was the bearing point for what everybody would look, watch, see. A role model,” Baldwin said. “For a coach, you wanted 50 student-athletes with that level of character.”

Holani’s death was sudden, although those close to him have acknowledged that he has dealt with a health issue since birth.

“He had a sense of fragility in his life that understood that any one moment could have been his last,” Baldwin said. “But he had such a great sense of moment based on that foundation of humility, and you’re looking at it being the most unselfish act that any human being could have, that he wouldn’t burden anyone so that he would keep all his medical conditions very close to home and then develop into one of the best athletes Hilo High has ever seen.

Former Hilo & Kansas lineman Isi Holani who passed away at the age of 24 this past weekend will be remembered as an ‘inspiration & role model’ according to former @HiloHighSchool teammate Sione Atuekaho • More on Holani’s legacy tonight on @khonnews at 6pm pic.twitter.com/U3eUWmgjzd — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 26, 2020

“From Hilo High, this small-town boy to go on to play in the Big 12 at Kansas on a Division I scholarship after going the JC route to have persevered not just a medical circumstance, but life circumstances as well and always do it with a smile, is the greatest testament of humility that any person could have.”

Holani was the oldest of four siblings. Last November at Aloha Stadium, he was in the stands to witness Hilo’s dramatic 20-17 win over ‘Iolani in the HHSAA Division I championship game. It was Hilo’s second state title in three years. Isi’s little brother, Sione, was a senior starting offensive lineman for the Vikings in 2019.

In honor of the beautiful legacy that was left behind through Isi by the Holani family, we would like to raise money in order to celebrate the departure of Isi’s beautiful soul. Whatever you can donate to support this cause would be greatly appreciated thank you, God bless! pic.twitter.com/sCT8gKY405 — Daniel Wise (@wisejayhawk) August 25, 2020

“To tell you how proud his mom, his dad and how much of a role model he was for his siblings, I couldn’t find the words and I probably would not do it justice,” Baldwin said of Isi Holani. “I might sell it short. He was the first for everything in his family. Educationally, he was an excellent student in the classroom.

“He was the true example of potential of what he could have lived. You’re looking at how much of a big brother, he had all those options and he was home with his siblings, helping his parents, being one of the best big brothers they could ever have. So his pride was not just in himself, but what he started, but just even the greater pride of being a brother who set the things in motion that his younger brother would achieve and then become a state champion in the classroom and out.”