Loss of Colt Brennan reverberates throughout college football world

** FILE ** Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan prepares to throw the football during practice in Honolulu, in this Aug. 20, 2007 file photo. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)

News of Colt Brennan’s death on Tuesday sent shockwaves through the college football world and beyond.

Many figures took to social media to reminisce about the former record-breaking University of Hawaii quarterback took the sport by storm in both the 2006 and 2007 seasons.

Brennan was remembered for his unique sidearm delivery and the stat-sheet-stuffing numbers the Warriors put up often during his reign as UH’s signal-caller. He mastered June Jones’ run-and-shoot scheme, as his 58 touchdown passes during the 2006 season were then an NCAA record, while his career touchdown passing total (131) and passing yards per game (373.5) also place him in the top five in NCAA history.

Former coaches, teammates and admirers from afar recalled their fond memories of Brennan on Tuesday.

Colt Brennan, 1983 – 2021



Rest in Aloha, Colt. pic.twitter.com/Z7tLWpXH7L — Polynesian Football (@PolynesianFBHOF) May 11, 2021

We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Washington QB Colt Brennan. pic.twitter.com/XIXs3LtqiD — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 11, 2021

Colt and I had so many great times and memories together. Still doesn’t feel real. My heart hurts man. Rest In Peace my brother. We will miss you! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) May 11, 2021

This one hurts…Rest In Peace Colt such a legend and one of the best to do it. Bro really had the state on his back during one of the most incredible runs. Your impact was felt throughout the nation. Condolences to his family 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/zncIH0vF2m — Solomon Elimimian (@SolomonE56) May 11, 2021

🙏🏽 he was nice on that field!!! Sad https://t.co/JS2Dj9VVWI — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

💔💔 RIP to a legend..dang man https://t.co/rLBgiGFkRq — McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) May 11, 2021

I’m hurt man, RIP Colt Brennan 😢 — Ryan Mouton (@RMout29) May 11, 2021

Saddened to hear about #ColtBrennan this morning. I’m blessed to have had his friendship. What he did for a state – Hawaiʻi – can’t be measured. Rest easy, my friend. You’ll always be a Warrior. #coltbrennan #uhfb #OnceAWarriorAlwaysAWarrior #15 pic.twitter.com/bY1zFUi9oC — Brian Kajiyama (@briankajiyama) May 11, 2021

REST IN LOVE COLT BRENNAN. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING YOU DO FOR HAWAII. ALOHA AND GOD BLESS #15. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN! 🌴🏈🐐🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💯 @ViliWarrior @HawaiiFootball pic.twitter.com/wrnHLHHNbB — ViliTheWarrior (@ViliWarrior) May 11, 2021

Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to the Brennan family for the loss of their son and an all time Rainbow Warrior great. Rest In Aloha. — Ken Niumatalolo (@NAVYCoachKen) May 11, 2021

RIP Colt Brennan



A Washington Football Preseason legend pic.twitter.com/aNaMTrcGDs — Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) May 11, 2021

Colt Brennan was the mid-week main event & had the WAC/Hawaii jumping 🕊 pic.twitter.com/gh1eYCK2wB — The Check Fade Podcast (@checkfadepod) May 11, 2021