Loss of Colt Brennan reverberates throughout college football world

News of Colt Brennan’s death on Tuesday sent shockwaves through the college football world and beyond.
Many figures took to social media to reminisce about the former record-breaking University of Hawaii quarterback took the sport by storm in both the 2006 and 2007 seasons.
[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]
Brennan was remembered for his unique sidearm delivery and the stat-sheet-stuffing numbers the Warriors put up often during his reign as UH’s signal-caller. He mastered June Jones’ run-and-shoot scheme, as his 58 touchdown passes during the 2006 season were then an NCAA record, while his career touchdown passing total (131) and passing yards per game (373.5) also place him in the top five in NCAA history.
Former coaches, teammates and admirers from afar recalled their fond memories of Brennan on Tuesday.