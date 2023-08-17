On Saturday, members of the Los Angeles Rams will don “Malama Maui” shirts during pregame warmups prior to its preseason contest against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

The shirt is on sale for $39.99 on the Rams team store, will all proceeds going directly to the American Red Cross to aid in Maui relief efforts. The Raiders will also be wearing special shirts to commemorate Maui.

Shirts can be purchased at this link.

Other companies have designed shirts to benefit Maui, with all proceeds going directly to Maui aid.