Phil Handy is staying with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his introductory press conference, new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham announced that Handy will be a holdover from the previous regime.

Handy, a former University of Hawaii men’s basketball standout from 1993 to 1995, began his coaching career in 2011 with the Lakers.

Handy has also been with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2013 to 2018 and the Toronto Raptors from 2018 to 2019 before returning to the Lakers for a second stint. He has three NBA championship rings: With the Cavaliers in 2016, the Raptors in 2019 and the Lakers in 2020.

Throughout the course of his NBA career, Handy has built a reputation as an ace player developer, working with stars such as LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard, among many others.