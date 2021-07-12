Los Angeles Dodgers to hold series of youth camps on Oahu starting on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Dodgers Training Academy, in conjunction with Kado Baseball and EL1 Sports, will hold a series of youth camps on Oahu. Camps are open to boys and girls aged 8 to 12.

The first edition of the camp runs from Tuesday to Friday. Two other camps will be held from July 20-23 and July 27-30. All camps will be held at both Mid-Pacific and Mililani High School simultaneously (registration information included in the hyperlinks). Those who register will be able to choose their site for the camp.

The camp costs $299 per out-of-state-camper, while Hawaii residents will have to pay $249. Campers will receive skill development coaching in the main baseball tools — hitting, hitting for power, running, throwing, pitching and fielding. Instructors from both the Dodgers Training Academy and Kado Baseball will be at both camps.

Campers will also receive a DTA cap and t-shirt, as well as three free months of DTA online video instruction.