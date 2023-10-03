The Los Angeles Clippers are back in Hawaii.

The NBA franchise held preseason camp on the islands prior to the 2019-2020 season and are back for the first time since then.

In 2022-2023, they went 44-38 en route to a first round exit, falling to the Phoenix Suns in five games.

The Clippers will be on Oahu from Tuesday to Sunday, holding practices every day, with the exception of Friday and Sunday. They will also hold multiple community events. Their time on Oahu culminates with an exhibition game against the Utah Jazz on Sunday at 3 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Ticket proceeds will go towards Maui relief.