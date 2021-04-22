Long Beach State coach Alan Knipe hoping to drown out the noise as Big West tournament opens

This week, SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center will be the host of the Big West men’s volleyball tournament, as all six teams will vie for the conference championship.

The tournament begins with a match between No. 3 seed Long Beach State and No. 6 seed UC Irvine at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Beach competed in the islands recently, losing a pair of matches to No. 1 Hawaii on April 2 and 3.

The series finale between the ‘Bows and The Beach was mired in controversy, as a long delay in the second set occurred after LBSU coach Alan Knipe took exception to the volume of the artificial crowd noise. Discussions between Knipe, UH coach Charlie Wade and the game’s officials appeared to get heated.

When asked about the noise in a Big West coaches call to preview the conference tournament, Knipe shared his perspective on the incident.

“The crowd noise wasn’t a problem I think the first time we were there, that was just the narrative that was spun after it. It wasn’t during the match, it wasn’t after the match. I had a problem with one situation where it was spiking the artificial noise right on the top of the serve,” Knipe said. “That was the discussion, that’s not what it turned into. I’m not gonna go down that path because it was a situation that never needed to happen if there was a discussion about what was actually being spoken about.”

The Big West tournament ends on Saturday, with the championship game taking place at 7 p.m. Host and top seed Hawaii received a first-round bye and will face the winner of the 4-5 matchup between Cal State Northridge and UC San Diego at 7 p.m. on Friday.