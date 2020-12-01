Location yet to be determined for UH-SJSU game; Aloha Stadium an unlikely option

Hawaii and San Jose State both intend to play their upcoming football game as scheduled this Saturday, but location remains a question.

The game cannot be played at San Jose State’s CEFCU Stadium due to restrictions in Santa Clara County. Playing the game at Aloha Stadium is off the table as well since playing 150 miles beyond Santa Clara County would require a 14-day quarantine upon return. With a game against Nevada on Dec. 11, the Spartans would not be able to finish quarantine in time.

In a Monday Zoom call with media, San Jose State athletic director Marie Tuite addressed the state of Saturday’s game between the Rainbow Warriors and Spartans, mentioning the possibility that the game could be moved to Humboldt State, which is approximately 323 miles away from SJSU’s campus. The Spartans held their preseason camp at Humboldt State.

“If we were to play outside out of a 150 mile guideline that is correct, we would not be able to return to San Jose. As for whether or not we would play the game in Hawaii, at this point, we are not looking at that option.

“We are looking at all option, so certainly Humboldt would be on that list. It’s been a busy few days to say the least. As true Spartans, we’re gonna roll our sleeves up, we’re gonna look to solve problems, we’re excited, very excited for the next few weeks and we look forward to having additional information in the next couple of days.”

Last weekend, the Spartans arrived in Boise, Idaho for a game against Boise State. Due to an outbreak among the Broncos, the game was deemed unable to be played and the Spartans quickly turned back around to San Jose.

“As soon as we got the news, as soon as we got back, we shifted our gears to the University of Hawaii, who’s playing outstanding football right now,” San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan said. “They’ve got really good players. They’re very well-coached and so we have an incredible challenge on our hands as we try to figure out where we’re gonna practice and where we’re gonna play.

“There’s no shortage of things going on and challenges for us to face and overcome. It’s an exciting time to be a Spartan and we’re ready to attack these obstacles one by one.”