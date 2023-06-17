When Le Jardin volleyball standout Gennezia “Nene” Hawkins’ mother, Dee, was diagnosed with breast cancer, the news was unexpected to everyone.

Nene’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer during her junior year, perhaps the most important season for high school athletes hoping to get noticed by colleges. Nene began to take refuge in volleyball.

“I do train a lot, so it definitely helped taking it off my mind and easing off of things and then I would just come home and be with her and then just repeat the whole process,” Nene Hawkins told KHON2. “It was really hard to take her off my mind. I’m an only child so my family’s really important to me and so it’s always just been me and them. She’s like the strongest person I know so it sucked seeing her in a different viewpoint and seeing her down.”

Dee Hawkins ended up having surgery on Nene’s birthday and is now healthy.

Drawing inspiration from her mother’s strength, Nene Hawkins continued to blossom on the volleyball court, accepting a volleyball scholarship at Cal State Bakersfield before her senior season, choosing the Roadrunners over national power Pittsburgh.

“Once I got to talking to them I was like, ‘Yeah, this is where I need to be. This is my next home.’ I like being part of those stories where you help change a program and make something better,” Hawkins said. “It was just kind of like a feeling. Just after meeting the coaches and going there and seeing the school and talking with them, I just thought it was the best fit, the best place for me.”

With her college decision out of the way, Hawkins ended up having a stellar season for Le Jardin, leading the Bulldogs to a 17-0 season last fall, including a five-set victory over Hawaii Baptist in the HHSAA Division II championship game. Hawkins had a match-high 57 assists to lead Le Jardin to the state crown.

“I’m a very patient person and I don’t mind being that underdog,” said Hawkins, who will be a freshman at CSUB in the fall. “But I also think I’m somebody that can play the long game. I grind now, work hard every day and they’re just gonna see it when I’m in college and I hope to kill it up there.”