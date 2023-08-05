A bevy of local youth swimmers competed in mainland events and won gold recently.

At the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Des Moines, Iowa, Chloe Garcia medaled in all nine events she competed in, including finishing first in the 100 meter and 200 meter breaststroke. Her 100 meter breaststroke time of 1:18.17 set a record.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

“I touched the wall and I didn’t realize until I actually looked at my coach and looked the time board, and my coach just kept nodding his head, and I finally realized that I got the record” Garcia said. “In that moment, I was like, all the hard work paid off. All this hard work that I did over the summer, throughout the year, paid off. And I finally got what my goal was.”

Additionally, Brandon Lin also broke 100 and 200 meter breaststroke records for his age group.

Over at the Speedo Junior National Championships in Irvine, Calif., five swimmers representing the ‘Iolani Swim Club and Kamehameha Swim Club competed.