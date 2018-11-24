Woodfolk notches a double-double but UH women lose

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Makenna Woodfolk

Honolulu— The University of Hawai'i women's basketball team came up short against American University on Friday night, 69-57 in its opening game of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown at the Stan Sheriff Center.





The Rainbow Wahine (1-5) dropped their fifth game of the season, and Friday's matchup marks the first time UH lost by double-digits. The Eagles (3-1) bounced back from a 29-point loss at Denver on Dec. 19 and will take on No. 8 Stanford tomorrow at noon.





"We keep beating ourselves, and tonight was another example of it," said head coach Laura Beeman . "We sent them to the line 40 times tonight and we're not going to win those type of games. It's our job to stress those type of situations in practice so that they can execute in the game. So far it hasn't carried over."





Junior forward Makenna Woodfolk led the team in scoring for the third time this season finishing with 19 points and posted a season-high 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the year.





As a team, UH outshot American by hitting 21 field goals, compared to just 14, but the Eagles succeed past the host hitting 36-of-40 from the free throw line for 90 percent. The 'Bows controlled the rebounding battle in the first 20 minutes of action, but the Eagles responded in the second half, dominating the glass, with a 36-25 rebound advantage overall.





The 'Bows will be back in action tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. HT when they take on Florida Gulf Coast. The Eagles hung in with Stanford for three quarters before the Cardinal finished them off 88-65.