With barber kit put away, Hawaii’s Yamamoto focuses on second MLB start for Marlins

Less than a week after making his Major League debut with a dazzling seven innings of a scoreless start, Pearl City’s Jordan Yamamoto will be back on the bump tomorrow night in St. Louis.

The Marlins right-hander, who a week ago was a Double-A All-Star candidate and team barber, struck out five batters on a total of 95-pitches with eight swinging strikes as part of a 9-3 win over the Cardinals last Wednesday in Miami.

Six days later, Yamamoto will get another go at fellow Hawaii native Kolten Wong and company, but this time at Busch Stadium.

Certainly, another crack at the Cardinals lineup without the element of surprise will make it a tougher task for the 23-year old, but it’s a challenge that he’s been waiting his entire life for.

“I’m going to take it how I’ve been taking it, every day, day by day, pitch by pitch, it’s just one of those things, it’s still going to be surreal to me. Going out there and still pitching in the bigs is still one of those things that I’m going to be in St. Louis, it’s going to be a great crowd. It’s going to be a little overwhelming at first, but I’m going to have to calm down, and get back into it, and just keep going,” Yamamoto told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

When asked if his team barber duties carried over to the Major League level, Yamamoto with a smile noted that he’s able to focus on just pitching while in Miami.

“No, not at all, we got Juice over here now. Juice is a great guy, I just got my hair cut yesterday before the game. We had a solid 45-minute conversation about barbering, about life. It’s always something that you can always learn from everything in life. From everyday people, from just the people you encounter, it’s just the little things that you can pick up is really helpful with everything that I do,” said Yamamoto.

Yamamoto and the Marlins will take the field at 2:15pm HST on Tuesday against the Cardinals. The game will be available via live streaming with a subscription to MLB.tv.