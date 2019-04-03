Warriors Noa & Pritchard aim to make up for lost time after sitting out in 2018

The University of Hawaii Football team started week-two of spring training camp on Tuesday by breaking out the full-pads for the first time this season as 34-players with at least one game of starting experience are setting the tone in phase-2 of the Nick Rolovich era.

View this post on Instagram #Phase2 mentality ✖️ #HawaiiFB broke out full pads for the first time this spring but as @rolovich said, “We could have been in our pajamas and they would have came out and gave everything they had” #GoBows @rainbowwarriorsfootball @jonahkahahawaiwelch @andrew_wp59 @justiceaugafa @nickmardner @zachfinnatellit @jonahpanoke @champagnedrack A post shared by Rob DeMello KHON (@robdemello) on Apr 2, 2019 at 5:47pm PDT

For two of those players though, the countdown to strap it up came with extra intensity as-part of operation bounce-back.

Both Kumoku Noa and Jeremiah Pritchard sat out in 2018 after ending the 2017 season playing vital roles at their respective positions.

Noa, a junior wide receiver out of Kamehameha, spent last season's bowl game campaign on the scout team focusing on improving his studies. Now, ready to jump into a starting role at wide-out in the fall, Noa believes that he is stronger from the experience and the mentoring that he's had.

"the blessing was just to learn myself especially my body, body is everything when it comes to football," Noa told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. "Coach Rolo always had faith in me especially in our receivers even when it was time off i still was, he still made me put in the overtime with the receivers the ones like John Ursua, Jojo Ward, Cedric Byrd, they're good players, and they're the ones who got me better when it was time to sit out, just watching them play get the game to them a little bit."

Pritchard, a junior linebacker who once starred at Farrington, played in just one game last season using his redshirt year after playing in the first two years at UH out of high school.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jeremiah Pritchard

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jeremiah Pritchard

"I feel like it's a blessing in disguise I feel, because going into my sophomore year, I was kind of going through the motions. I was doing the best I could, but taking that year off kind of opened my eyes to help me get better as a person and on the football field. We got our guys coming in, new guys already been here I feel like we all have the same goal. get a championship, I feel like we're very hungry," said Pritchard.

Both players are expected to be at the top of the depth chart this season and Rolovich can see the mental and physical growth that took place through their time away from game play.

"It's pretty good to have them both back cause they both love the game of football. I think it hurt last year them not playing, and I just think they're very grateful for the time they get to spend with the teammates now when they know they can be a major contributor," said Rolovich.

Rainbow Warrior Spring Training Camp continues on Thursday as 11 practices remain before the Spring Festival on April 27.