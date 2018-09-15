Waikiki Beach debuts first AVP volleyball event since 2005

Waikiki beach the first day of the AVP Hawaii Invitational. It's the first time Hawaii has held an AVP event since 2005. Today, they played men's and women's king of the court tournaments. Tomorrow and sunday some of the best players in the world will compete in a more traditional double elimination tournament. It was not hard to find hawaii-grown volleyball players out there.

"It's amazing," said Academy of the Pacific grad and three time AVP winner Tri Bourne. "We've kind of been dreaming about this since we were little kids. So, we're stoked to be back and I'm pretty sure we're moving on."

We've got some of the best teams in the world out here for the king of the court," said Bourne's playing partner, Punahou grad. "So the competition is at it's all time high right now.

"We rarely have home court advantage when we're traveling the world and the mainland so this is a big one for us," said Bourne.

"For us it's a little bit more symbolic because we grew up here, obviously," said Maddison Mckibbin, another Oahu product. "We grew up watching guys who grew up here but also play on the AVP. It's a little bit more symbolic to be playing for the AVP, king of the court, here in front of the Hilton Hawaiian Village."

"Yeah we were just taking about this earlier," remarked Riley Mckibbin. "I think the last time the AVP was here was [2005] and we went to that tournament. And I think that was the first time we saw Phil and Nick playing together. And we were like who is this tall skinny bald guy playing with this little quick guy. And now they're one of the best teams in the world. And we're playing against them."

Competition continues Saturday. General admission tickets are free to everyone.