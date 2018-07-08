Team Hawaii's Tavares, Ostovich fall in TUF Finale

KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello is in Las Vegas for UFC International Fight Week featuring Hawaii's own Brad Tavares and Rachael Ostovich.

LAS VEGAS (KHON2) - Hilo's Brad Tavares lost to Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision in the Ultimate Fighter Finale main event Friday night.

It was the Hilo native's first main event of his career.

Tavares entered the fight with a four-fight winning streak versus Adesanya's 2-0 record in the UFC and 13-0 overall in his mixed martial arts career.

Adesanya's win elevates his record to 3-0.

Earlier Friday, Rachael Ostovich lost to Montana De La Rosa on the undercard.

The Waianae native put up a tough fight, but fell in the third round via rear naked choke, and is now 1-1 in the UFC.

"My performance, no, not feeling good about that," Ostovich told KHON2. "It's frustrating when you train so hard and it can't come out in your fight, and I just know I'm better than that, what I've shown, and it's very disappointing for myself and to my fans and my family.

"I knew I wanted to steal the fight and get the edge in that third round, get that finish. I felt pretty confident. My conditioning felt good, I felt like I was waking up, sometimes I got to get punched a few times before I actually get in there, but I'm working on that. Yeah, it's a fight. Anything can happen, and sometimes it's not in my favor," she added.

Ostovich is 5 feet 3 inches tall versus De La Rosa's 5-foot-7 frame.

"I trained for her. I had very long, taller partners to train, and everything was going good in training, and you know, it's just very frustrating," she said. "I'm not going to try and sit here, and cry about it, and figure it out now. Everything happens for a reason, and I believe I'll come back better and stronger."

It's been seven months since Ostovich's victorious UFC debut put her 10th in the newly created flyweight division. But since then, an influx of new fighters at 125 pounds caused her to fall out of the top 15.