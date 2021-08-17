Vulcans Volleyball return to the court with eyes on season opening Hawai’i Challenge (Sept 10-12)

19 volleyball Vulcans hit the court on Monday for the opening day of practice for the 2021 season.

Head coach Chris Leonard greeted the team on Sunday for paperwork and meetings, followed by their first two workouts on Monday. The Vulcans have 15 returnees from a team that went 14-2 in the spring season and 23-8 with an NCAA playoff berth in 2019. Four newcomers fill out the roster as well and were on the court of Vulcan Gymnasium for the first time.

“It’s good to get back to work,” said Leonard, who enters into his third season at the helm. “We have high expectations for this group and a lot of work to do.”

UH Hilo opens the season at the Hawai`i Challenge (Oahu), September 10-12.

New mug shots coming next week!!