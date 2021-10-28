University of Hawaii offers tips to fans planning to attend sporting events

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii (UH) is offering tips to fans planning to go to the next football home game against nationally ranked San Diego State on Nov. 6.

Following Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s announcement on Wednesday, crowd capacity restrictions will be lifted beginning Nov. 3 — that means 9,000 seats can be filled at Ching Stadium.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Season ticket holders will be receiving an email to purchase individual game tickets. More details will be released on how non-season ticket holders can purchase tickets. Click here for updates.

Those planning to attend a UH sporting event must upload their vaccination information into the LumiSight UH app at least 3 days before the event in order to allow enough time for verification. On the day of the event, attendees must also complete the health questionnaire in the LumiSight UH App before arriving on campus.

Below are instructions for fans to follow before their event: