The University of Hawaii has two track and field athletes who just headed out on the road to attend the NCAA West Preliminaries which goes May 23-25. Alexis Brenzil and Kristen LaCosse will be representing UH at regionals in Sacramento, California.

LaCosse is a sophomore hurdler from Indiana. She started her season with a personal record and progressed from there. She'll be competing in the 400 meter hurdles on Thursday in her first regionals, hoping for a time of 58 seconds or better.

"I'm really not sure what to expect," said LaCosse. "I know it's going to be a big level so I'm just hoping I can use my competition to my advantage and hopefully get a PR out of it. I've been progressing. I got a :59 and then I got a :58. So hopefully I can get another :58 at least. Very first time I broke :60, I got a :59.5. That was a big PR for me. I cleared it by almost a second. So that really put it into reality that I could actually make it."

On the field side, Alexis Brenzil has experience at this meet. The junior has qualified in all of her three years. Her goals for this meet are to eclipse the 50 meter mark, break the school record, and qualify for the national championships.

"I'm excited. This is probably my favorite meet," said Brenzil. "It's in Sacramento, which is somewhere I'm used to. We started the season there and it'd be nice to end or continue it there. Every year I've gotten up to this meet and I've been kind of stuck at 47 (meters). But now this year after having a couple PRs and a 49, it seems like it's going to be a lot closer. If this meet goes as well as planned then Nationals is right there. I've waited three years and I told myself, there's no way I'm going to graduate here without going to nationals once and that has been a dream of mine and to be so close now is just unbelievable."

"It's awesome that they have the opportunity to represent UH on the mainland and at the biggest meet of the year," said Rainbow Wahine track and field head coach Tim Boyce. "Both have competed really well all you and have competed at their highest level as we reach this part of the season. Both PR'd in their last meet so they have good momentum going into this regional championship."

The West Preliminaries start with the first round this Thursday. They're being held at Sacramento State University.