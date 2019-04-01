Undefeated Warriors drop in RPI, remain unanimous number-1 in AVCA Poll

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Colton Cowell

After a flawless six-match road trip to California, the undefeated University of Hawaii men's volleyball team remained as the unanimous number-one in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll.

The Rainbow Warriors, who improved to 23-0, extended their NCAA record to 69 consecutive set victories.

However, in what appeared to most as an April Fool's joke, the Warriors actually dropped a spot in the Ratings Percentage Index to number two behind the defending national champions of Long Beach State.

The 49ers, who are 21-1 on the season, took two matches from UC Irvine this past weekend and are still ranked second in the coaches poll.

The Rainbow Warriors return home this weekend to play host to third-ranked UC Santa Barbara in the final two regular season home matches of the year on Friday and Saturday.

The Warriors will then finish the regular season at Long Beach State on April 12-13 before hosting the Big West Conference Tournament April 18-20 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

