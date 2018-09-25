Undefeated Saint Francis climbs into Top-Ten of #Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings
After improving to 6-0 with a victory over Kaimuki in Kalihi this past weekend, the Saint Francis Saints climbed a spot to tenth in the latest Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings released on Monday night.
The Saints beat the Bulldogs 13-0 led behind a solid defensive effort by Shepherd Kekahuna and Sione Lolohea.
Kekauhuna had two interceptions while Lolehea recorded three sacks.
As for the top of the rankings, the two-time defending state champions of Saint Louis remain as the unanimous choice after extending their winning streak to 20-games with a 30-22 win over 12th-ranked Kapolei.
#COVER2 & GEICO STATE RANKINGS
1. Saint Louis (20) 5-0
2. Kahuku 4-1
3. Punahou 4-2
4. Mililani 5-2
5. Lahaianaluna 5-0
6. Campbell 4-2
7. Kamehameha 3-3
8. Moanalua 5-0
9. Leilehua 5-2
10. Saint Francis 6-0
11. Iolani 5-2
12. Kapolei 3-4
Also receiving votes: Hilo, Kauai, Farrington, Maui, Waipahu
THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE - HAWAII PREP WORLD
FRIDAY, SEPT. 28
OIA-ILH Open Division
>> Kamehameha vs. Punahou, at Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
>> Saint Louis at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division I
>> Damien at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.
>> Moanalua at Radford, 7:30 p.m.
>> Leilehua at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division II
>> St. Francis vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High Field, 5 p.m.
>> Kalani at Waialua, 6 p.m.
>> Kaiser vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
>> McKinley at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.
BIIF
>> Keaau at Kealakehe, 7 p.m.
>> Konawaena at Honokaa, 7 p.m.
KIF
>> Kapaa vs. Kauai, at Vidinha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
MIL
>> Lahainaluna at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 29
OIA-ILH Open Division
>> Mililani at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.
>> Farrington at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division I
>> 'Iolani at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.
>> Castle at Aiea, 6:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division II
>> Pac-Five at Pearl City, 6:30 p.m.
BIIF
>> Kamehameha-Hawaii at Hawaii Prep, 2 p.m.
>> Waiakea vs. Hilo, at Wong Stadium, 5 p.m.
MIL
>> Kamehameha-Maui vs. Maui, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
BIIF 8-man
>> Pahoa at Ka'u, 11 a.m.
MIL 8-man
>> Hana at Lanai, 11 a.m.