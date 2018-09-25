Undefeated Saint Francis climbs into Top-Ten of #Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Saint Francis Saints Football

After improving to 6-0 with a victory over Kaimuki in Kalihi this past weekend, the Saint Francis Saints climbed a spot to tenth in the latest Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings released on Monday night.

The Saints beat the Bulldogs 13-0 led behind a solid defensive effort by Shepherd Kekahuna and Sione Lolohea.

Kekauhuna had two interceptions while Lolehea recorded three sacks.

As for the top of the rankings, the two-time defending state champions of Saint Louis remain as the unanimous choice after extending their winning streak to 20-games with a 30-22 win over 12th-ranked Kapolei.

#COVER2 & GEICO STATE RANKINGS

1. Saint Louis (20) 5-0

2. Kahuku 4-1

3. Punahou 4-2

4. Mililani 5-2

5. Lahaianaluna 5-0

6. Campbell 4-2

7. Kamehameha 3-3

8. Moanalua 5-0

9. Leilehua 5-2

10. Saint Francis 6-0

11. Iolani 5-2

12. Kapolei 3-4

Also receiving votes: Hilo, Kauai, Farrington, Maui, Waipahu

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE - HAWAII PREP WORLD

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

OIA-ILH Open Division

>> Kamehameha vs. Punahou, at Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

>> Saint Louis at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

>> Damien at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

>> Moanalua at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

>> Leilehua at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

>> St. Francis vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High Field, 5 p.m.

>> Kalani at Waialua, 6 p.m.

>> Kaiser vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

>> McKinley at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF

>> Keaau at Kealakehe, 7 p.m.

>> Konawaena at Honokaa, 7 p.m.

KIF

>> Kapaa vs. Kauai, at Vidinha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MIL

>> Lahainaluna at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

OIA-ILH Open Division

>> Mililani at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

>> Farrington at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

>> 'Iolani at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.

>> Castle at Aiea, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

>> Pac-Five at Pearl City, 6:30 p.m.

BIIF

>> Kamehameha-Hawaii at Hawaii Prep, 2 p.m.

>> Waiakea vs. Hilo, at Wong Stadium, 5 p.m.

MIL

>> Kamehameha-Maui vs. Maui, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

BIIF 8-man

>> Pahoa at Ka'u, 11 a.m.

MIL 8-man

>> Hana at Lanai, 11 a.m.