Local Sports

Undefeated Saint Francis climbs into Top-Ten of #Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 10:21 PM HST

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 10:21 PM HST

After improving to 6-0 with a victory over Kaimuki in Kalihi this past weekend, the Saint Francis Saints climbed a spot to tenth in the latest Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings released on Monday night.

The Saints beat the Bulldogs 13-0 led behind a solid defensive effort by Shepherd Kekahuna and Sione Lolohea.

Kekauhuna had two interceptions while Lolehea recorded three sacks.

As for the top of the rankings, the two-time defending state champions of Saint Louis remain as the unanimous choice after extending their winning streak to 20-games with a 30-22 win over 12th-ranked Kapolei. 

#COVER2 & GEICO STATE RANKINGS

1. Saint Louis (20)   5-0
2. Kahuku               4-1
3. Punahou             4-2
4. Mililani                5-2
5. Lahaianaluna       5-0
6. Campbell             4-2
7. Kamehameha      3-3
8. Moanalua            5-0 
9. Leilehua              5-2
10. Saint Francis     6-0 
11. Iolani                 5-2
12. Kapolei              3-4

Also receiving votes: Hilo, Kauai, Farrington, Maui, Waipahu 

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE - HAWAII PREP WORLD

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28
OIA-ILH Open Division
>> Kamehameha vs. Punahou, at Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
>> Saint Louis at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division I
>> Damien at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.
>> Moanalua at Radford, 7:30 p.m.
>> Leilehua at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division II
>> St. Francis vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High Field, 5 p.m.
>> Kalani at Waialua, 6 p.m.
>> Kaiser vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
>> McKinley at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.
BIIF
>> Keaau at Kealakehe, 7 p.m.
>> Konawaena at Honokaa, 7 p.m.
KIF
>> Kapaa vs. Kauai, at Vidinha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
MIL
>> Lahainaluna at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29
OIA-ILH Open Division
>> Mililani at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.
>> Farrington at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division I
>> 'Iolani at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.
>> Castle at Aiea, 6:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division II
>> Pac-Five at Pearl City, 6:30 p.m.
BIIF
>> Kamehameha-Hawaii at Hawaii Prep, 2 p.m.
>> Waiakea vs. Hilo, at Wong Stadium, 5 p.m.
MIL
>> Kamehameha-Maui vs. Maui, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
BIIF 8-man
>> Pahoa at Ka'u, 11 a.m.
MIL 8-man
>> Hana at Lanai, 11 a.m.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News