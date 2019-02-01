Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gage Worsley

The University of Hawaii men's volleyball team has not lost a set yet this season. The Rainbow Warriors are 3-0 and will face 7-1 Stanford on Friday and again on Sunday.

Hawaii will be returning from a 20-day stretch without a regular season match (they played an alumni game on January 25th).

The 'Bows are ranked second in the country in the coaches association poll, while Stanford is number eight.

Stijn Van Tilburg leads UH with 35 kills in the teams first three games. He's followed closely in that category by Rado Parapunov with 29 and Colton Cowell with 25.

Dalton Solbrig leads Hawaii with 10 blocks.

Hawaii will be launching their 'H Day' campaign on Friday, encouraging it's fans to wear UH gear on all ensuing Fridays.

Following the weekend homestand, the Rainbow Warriors will embark next week on a roadtrip to Charlotte, North Carolina to play two contests against Queens and one match versus Saint Francis.