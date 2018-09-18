Undefeated Moanalua rises to eighth in #Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Moanalua Na Menehune

Following their impressive road victory at Leilehua this past weekend, Moanalua has reachd its highest ranking ever in the Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings as Na Menehune came in at number eight on Monday night.

Moanalua improved to 4-0 with a 23-10 win over the Mules in Wahiawa, where defensive back Trequan Henderson stole the show with a 99-yard kickoff return for touchdown.

Up next for Na Menehune will be a home game against Damien on Friday night.

As for the top of the rankings, the two-time defending state champions of Saint Louis remained as the unanimous number-one after beating Punahou 35-28 on Saturday night.

#COVER2 & GEICO STATE RANKINGS

1. Saint Louis (20)

2. Kahuku

3. Punahou

4. Mililani

5. Campbell

6. Lahainaluna

7. Kamehameha

8. Moanalua

9. Farrington

10. Kapolei

11. Saint Francis

12. Leilehua

Also receiving votes: Kauai, Iolani, Damien

THIS WEEK'S HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE - HAWAII PREP WORLD

THURSDAY, SEPT. 20

BIIF

>> Hawaii Prep at Konawaena, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 21

OIA-ILH Open Division

>> Saint Louis at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

>> Farrington at Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

>> Radford at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

>> Leilehua at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.

>> Kailua at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

>> Damien at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

>> Nanakuli at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

>> Kalaheo at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

>> Kaiser at Waialua, 6 p.m.

>> Kalani at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF

>> Honokaa at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.

>> Hilo at Kealakehe, 7 p.m.

KIF

>> Kauai vs. Waimea, at Hanapepe Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MIL

>> King Kekaulike vs. Maui, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

OIA-ILH Open Division

>> Punahou at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

>> Waianae at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

>> McKinley vs. Pac-Five, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 6 p.m.

>> Kaimuki vs. St. Francis, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 6 p.m.

BIIF

>> Keaau at Waiakea, 1 p.m.

MIL

>> Baldwin at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

BIIF 8-man

>> Kohala vs. Pahoa, at Keaau High field, 1 p.m.

Nonleague 8-man

>> Lanai vs. Ka’u, at Keaau High field, 3 p.m.

MIL 8-man

>> Seabury Hall at Molokai, 11 a.m.