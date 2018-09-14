Undefeated Moanalua enters Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings

Remaining as Oahu's only undefeated team at the division-I level Moanalua made its debut in the Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings this week.

Na Menehune were selected 10th by the 20-member panel after the team's 3-0 start.

Last week, Moanalua beat Kailua 42-7 led behind Nick Au's five touchdown passes to go with a defensive effort that record six interceptions.

As for the top of the leaderboard, the two-time defending state champions of Saint Louis remain as the unanimous selection at number one, following a 30-14 win over Kahuku who remained at number two.

#COVER2 & GEICO STATE RANKINGS

1. Saint Louis (20) 3-0

2. Kahuku 3-1

3. Punahou 3-1

4. Campbell 4-0

5. Mililani 3-2

6. Lahainaluna 4-0

7. Kamehameha 2-2

8. Kapolei 3-2

9. Leilehua 3-1

10. Moanalua 3-0

11. Saint Francis 3-0

12. Kauai 3-0

Also receiving votes (Top-5)

Damien, Kaimuki, Farrington, Iolani

WEEK 7 SCHEDULE - COURTESY: HAWAII PREP WORLD

THURSDAY, SEPT. 13

BIIF

>> Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Hilo, at Wong Stadium, 7 p.m.

MIL 8-man

>> Seabury Hall vs. Lanai, at War Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 14

OIA-ILH Open Division

>> Kamehameha at Kahuku, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

>> Waipahu at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.

>> Radford at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

>> Moanalua at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

>> Pearl City vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 6 p.m.

>> Waialua vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

>> McKinley vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF

>> Hawaii Prep at Keaau, 7 p.m.

>> Waiakea at Konawaena, 7 p.m.

KIF

>> Kapaa vs. Waimea, at Hanapepe Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MIL

>> Maui vs. Baldwin, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 15

OIA-ILH Open Division

>> Kapolei at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.

>> Campbell at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

>> Punahou vs. Saint Louis, at Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

>> Nanakuli at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.

>> Damien vs. ‘Iolani, at Aloha Stadium, 4:45 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

>> St. Francis vs. Pac-Five, Aloha Stadium, 2 p.m.

>> Roosevelt at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.

BIIF

>> Honokaa at Kealakehe, 7 p.m.

MIL

>> Kamehameha-Maui at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.

BIIF 8-man

>> Ka’u at Kohala, 1 p.m.

MIL 8-man

>> Hana at Molokai, 11 a.m.