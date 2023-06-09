The final University of Hawai’i student-athlete competing is Lilian Turban. The sophomore Estonia native will be competing in the high jump final on Saturday in Austin Texas.

“Just making it here was definitely the main goal of this season, so I kind of felt a relief after regionals already, and I’m trying not to put any expectations on myself and that’s the mentality I’m trying to keep. Of course, since I’m here already and I know I’m in good shape, I hope to perform well,” Turban told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida via Zoom earlier this week.

Turban advanced to the NCAA championship round after finishing top-3 in the West Regional in Sacramento where she tied her personal best of 1.85M.

The Rainbow Wahine is the first to reach the final day of track & field competition since 2018. Coverage begins at 3pm Hawai’i time on ESPN2 on Saturday (6/10)