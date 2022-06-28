HONOLULU (KHON2) — First there was Braddahhood Grindz and now there is Sistahhood Grindz.

The Hawai’i Restaurant Association launched the “Braddahhood Grindz” program in May which will feed the Rainbow Warriors Football team over the summer.

The Sistahhood Grindz program was launched with an expansion of the Braddahood Grindz program.

The Hawai‘i Restaurant Association will feed the both University of Hawaii men’s and women’s basketball teams. Four restaurants will take turns feeding the athletes and staffers once a week through August. The four restaurants are MW Restaurant, Jersey Mikes, Giovanni Pastrami and Honolulu Burger Company.

The restaurants will take turns providing one meal per week through July 31.

The HRA said the in-kind contribution is worth over $16,000.

The two teams enjoyed lunch at Giovanni Pastrami at the Waikiki Beach Walk on Wednesday.

HRA Braddahhood and Sistahhood Grindz, Honolulu, Hawaii, Tuesday, June 28, 2022

The HRA said the Braddahhood and Sistahhood Grindz partnerships will give $1,000 in restaurant gift certificates to the UH Athletics Department.

HRA had to get Name, Image and Likeness Agreements with each UH student athlete. The players will post on social media their experience.