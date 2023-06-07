HONOLULU – Hawai‘i left-handed pitcher Harrison Bodendorf earned Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America honors Wednesday following his stellar rookie season in a Rainbow Warrior uniform.

The Temecula, Calif., native is the first Hawai‘i player to earn freshman All-America honors since 2019 (Scotty Scott) and the first UH pitcher to earn the honor since 2017 (Dylan Thomas). Both also received the recognition from Collegiate Baseball.

A first-team All-Big West selection, Bodendorf posted a 5-2 record with a 3.45 ERA and five saves over 57.1 innings with 66 strikeouts. He was used as both a starter and late-inning reliever and finished as one of three Big West pitchers with at least five wins and five saves.

Bodendorf closed the season strong, earning a save in five of his final seven appearances, holding a 2.04 ERA with 24 strikeouts to just five walks over 17.2 innings in his last seven outings. The lefty pitched at least 2.1 innings in all five of his saves and ended the season second in the conference among freshmen with 66 strikeouts.