HONOLULU (KHON2) — The UH men’s volleyball team won their second consecutive NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship title, so it’s time to celebrate their win with them in Honolulu on Tuesday, May 17.

The celebration event hosted by the City and County of Honolulu is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m and will take place outside of Honolulu Hale.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and members of the Honolulu City Council will honor the UH men’s volleyball team and coaches with the public.

Mayor Blangiardi requested that the Honolulu Hale be lit in the colors green and white to celebrate the program’s back-to-back national titles from sundown on Monday, May 16, to sun up on Wednesday, May 18.