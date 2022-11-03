INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – The lone remaining unbeaten team in the region is now No. 1 in the latest NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer West Regional Rankings released Wednesday morning.

After winning the Pacific West Conference title outright and closing its regular season at 13-0-3 last weekend, Hawai’i Hilo moved up two spots to come in at No. 1 in the latest rankings.

Point Loma Nazarene, whom the Vulcans tied with on Oct. 24, dropped to No. 2 followed by Western Washington, Sonoma State, Concordia University Irvine, Seattle Pacific, Stanislaus State and Northwest Nazarene.

The Vulcans defeated CUI last Thursday, 3-1, and previously beat Stanislaus State, 1-0, earlier in the season.

With winning the PacWest Championship outright, Hawai’i Hilo already has one of three automatic qualifying bids for the six-team West Regional bracket set to run Nov. 10-13, 17-18.

The Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) and California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) postseason tournaments conclude this weekend. The remaining three at-large bids will be determined by the NCAA Regional Rankings.

Of the six total, the top two schools will serve as host sites for the first weekend of action.

The Vulcans will have their fate in the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championships unveiled next Monday, Nov. 7 with the NCAA Selection Show set to broadcast online on NCAA.com starting at 2 p.m. Hawai’i Time.

NCAA DIVISION II WOMEN’S SOCCER WEST REGIONAL RANKINGS – NOV. 2

RANKRECORDPERFORMANCE INDICATORRATING PERCENTAGE INDEXSTRENGTH OF SCHEDULE
1. Hawai’i Hilo13-0-3 Overall20.250No. 2 – .605 RPI0.505 SOS
2. Point Loma10-2-4 Overall20.000No. 1 – .620 RPI0.577 SOS
3. Western Washington11-2-4 Overall18.824No. 3 – .597 RPI0.541 SOS
4. Sonoma State11-3-3 Overall18.412No. 6 – .559 RPI0.500 SOS
5. Concordia University Irvine10-4-2 Overall17.875No. 4 – .575 RPI0.538 SOS
6. Seattle Pacific11-5-2 Overall17.389No. 5 – .563 RPI0.528 SOS
7. Stanislaus State10-3-4 Overall17.529No. 9 – .551 RPI0.500 SOS
8. Northwest Nazarene11-3-4 Overall17.056No. 8 – .552 RPI0.495 SOS

NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championships Schedule

First Round
Nov. 10-11 at Site TBD
Second Round
Nov. 12-13 at Site TBD
Third Round
Nov. 17-18 at Site TBD
Quarterfinal
Nov. 19-20 at Site TBD
Semifinal
Dec. 1 at Seattle Pacific University
Championship
Dec. 3 at Seattle Pacific University