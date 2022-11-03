INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – The lone remaining unbeaten team in the region is now No. 1 in the latest NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer West Regional Rankings released Wednesday morning.

After winning the Pacific West Conference title outright and closing its regular season at 13-0-3 last weekend, Hawai’i Hilo moved up two spots to come in at No. 1 in the latest rankings.

Point Loma Nazarene, whom the Vulcans tied with on Oct. 24, dropped to No. 2 followed by Western Washington, Sonoma State, Concordia University Irvine, Seattle Pacific, Stanislaus State and Northwest Nazarene.

The Vulcans defeated CUI last Thursday, 3-1, and previously beat Stanislaus State, 1-0, earlier in the season.

With winning the PacWest Championship outright, Hawai’i Hilo already has one of three automatic qualifying bids for the six-team West Regional bracket set to run Nov. 10-13, 17-18.

The Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) and California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) postseason tournaments conclude this weekend. The remaining three at-large bids will be determined by the NCAA Regional Rankings.

Of the six total, the top two schools will serve as host sites for the first weekend of action.

The Vulcans will have their fate in the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championships unveiled next Monday, Nov. 7 with the NCAA Selection Show set to broadcast online on NCAA.com starting at 2 p.m. Hawai’i Time.

NCAA DIVISION II WOMEN’S SOCCER WEST REGIONAL RANKINGS – NOV. 2

RANK RECORD PERFORMANCE INDICATOR RATING PERCENTAGE INDEX STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE 1. Hawai’i Hilo 13-0-3 Overall 20.250 No. 2 – .605 RPI 0.505 SOS 2. Point Loma 10-2-4 Overall 20.000 No. 1 – .620 RPI 0.577 SOS 3. Western Washington 11-2-4 Overall 18.824 No. 3 – .597 RPI 0.541 SOS 4. Sonoma State 11-3-3 Overall 18.412 No. 6 – .559 RPI 0.500 SOS 5. Concordia University Irvine 10-4-2 Overall 17.875 No. 4 – .575 RPI 0.538 SOS 6. Seattle Pacific 11-5-2 Overall 17.389 No. 5 – .563 RPI 0.528 SOS 7. Stanislaus State 10-3-4 Overall 17.529 No. 9 – .551 RPI 0.500 SOS 8. Northwest Nazarene 11-3-4 Overall 17.056 No. 8 – .552 RPI 0.495 SOS

NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championships Schedule

First Round

Nov. 10-11 at Site TBD

Second Round

Nov. 12-13 at Site TBD

Third Round

Nov. 17-18 at Site TBD

Quarterfinal

Nov. 19-20 at Site TBD

Semifinal

Dec. 1 at Seattle Pacific University

Championship

Dec. 3 at Seattle Pacific University