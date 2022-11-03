INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – The lone remaining unbeaten team in the region is now No. 1 in the latest NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer West Regional Rankings released Wednesday morning.
After winning the Pacific West Conference title outright and closing its regular season at 13-0-3 last weekend, Hawai’i Hilo moved up two spots to come in at No. 1 in the latest rankings.
Point Loma Nazarene, whom the Vulcans tied with on Oct. 24, dropped to No. 2 followed by Western Washington, Sonoma State, Concordia University Irvine, Seattle Pacific, Stanislaus State and Northwest Nazarene.
The Vulcans defeated CUI last Thursday, 3-1, and previously beat Stanislaus State, 1-0, earlier in the season.
With winning the PacWest Championship outright, Hawai’i Hilo already has one of three automatic qualifying bids for the six-team West Regional bracket set to run Nov. 10-13, 17-18.
The Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) and California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) postseason tournaments conclude this weekend. The remaining three at-large bids will be determined by the NCAA Regional Rankings.
Of the six total, the top two schools will serve as host sites for the first weekend of action.
The Vulcans will have their fate in the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championships unveiled next Monday, Nov. 7 with the NCAA Selection Show set to broadcast online on NCAA.com starting at 2 p.m. Hawai’i Time.
NCAA DIVISION II WOMEN’S SOCCER WEST REGIONAL RANKINGS – NOV. 2
|RANK
|RECORD
|PERFORMANCE INDICATOR
|RATING PERCENTAGE INDEX
|STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE
|1. Hawai’i Hilo
|13-0-3 Overall
|20.250
|No. 2 – .605 RPI
|0.505 SOS
|2. Point Loma
|10-2-4 Overall
|20.000
|No. 1 – .620 RPI
|0.577 SOS
|3. Western Washington
|11-2-4 Overall
|18.824
|No. 3 – .597 RPI
|0.541 SOS
|4. Sonoma State
|11-3-3 Overall
|18.412
|No. 6 – .559 RPI
|0.500 SOS
|5. Concordia University Irvine
|10-4-2 Overall
|17.875
|No. 4 – .575 RPI
|0.538 SOS
|6. Seattle Pacific
|11-5-2 Overall
|17.389
|No. 5 – .563 RPI
|0.528 SOS
|7. Stanislaus State
|10-3-4 Overall
|17.529
|No. 9 – .551 RPI
|0.500 SOS
|8. Northwest Nazarene
|11-3-4 Overall
|17.056
|No. 8 – .552 RPI
|0.495 SOS
NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championships Schedule
First Round
Nov. 10-11 at Site TBD
Second Round
Nov. 12-13 at Site TBD
Third Round
Nov. 17-18 at Site TBD
Quarterfinal
Nov. 19-20 at Site TBD
Semifinal
Dec. 1 at Seattle Pacific University
Championship
Dec. 3 at Seattle Pacific University