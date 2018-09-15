UH drops first game of the year, fall 28-12 to Army

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. UH vs Army

WEST POINT, N.Y. – In a game that went down to the wire, the University of Hawai'i football team suffered its first setback of the season with a 28-21 loss to Army Saturday at Michie Stadium. The Warriors dropped to 3-1 on the season.



UH nearly rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit. However, Cole McDonald's 4th-and-8 pass into the end zone was batted down as Army (2-1) protected its seven-point lead in the final minute and extended their home win streak to nine games.



The Warriors entered the game averaging 48.3 points and 540.0 yards per game. The Black Knights though kept UH's potent offense off the field for much of the game, doubling up the Warriors in time of possession. The result was a season-low in both points (21) and yards (362) for UH.



Kelvin Hopkins led a plodding Army offense, running for 110 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 162 passing yards, including a number of timely third-down conversions.



John Ursua scored all three of UH's touchdowns, including an 80-yard reception to get UH within a score in the fourth quarter, while McDonald eclipsed 300 passing yards for the fourth straight game to start this season after finishing 20-of-32 for 321 yards and two touchdowns. Yet, it still wasn't enough.



Senior linebacker Jahlani Tavai set a career-high with 15 tackles, while junior safety Ikem Okeke added a career-high 13 tackles.



As they have done in the previous three games, the Warriors got off to a quick start, scoring on their opening drive. UH needed less than two minutes to drive 75 yards as McDonlad found Ursua from 12 yards out to put UH up 7-0.



But Army answered by scoring the next two touchdowns and when Kelvin Hopkins scored on a 1-yard keeper early in the second quarter, UH found itself trailing for the first time this season.



The Black Knights eventually took a 21-14 lead going into halftime, though UH got a big play in the waning second of the first half when Tavai stuffed Landon Salyers 27-yard field attempt.



After a scoreless third quarter the Black Knights took a 28-14 lead with 9:01 left in the game following a 12-play drive that ate up nearly six minutes of clock. UH answered with McDonald's long 80-yard bomb on the very next offensive play to make it 28-21.



After the Warrior defense came up with a huge fourth-down stop of Army at the UH 28-yard line with 3:00 left in regulation, UH promptly drove 62 yards in two minutes to the Army 11-yard line but was ultimately unable to punch it into the end zone.



The Warriors will next host Duquesne in a Homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 22. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.