UH discusses football coach’s search and June Jones

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii will hold a news conference to discuss the search for a football coach and June Jones.

The news conference will be at noon on Saturday, Jan. 22. It will be livestreamed on KHON2.com.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

On Friday, the university’s Athletic Director David Matlin said they did not come to terms with an agreement with Coach Jones. Matlin said they could not agree on a succession plan and that they would continue to work tirelessly to find a new head coach.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Jones was offered the job on but rejected the terms of UH’s deal, which was initially a two-year contract that also had control of the selection of his coaching staff.