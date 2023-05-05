The University of Hawaii women’s beach volleyball team had their NCAA opening round match against Loyola Marymount postponed due to inclement weather in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The Rainbow Wahine will now face Loyola Marymount on Saturday at 3:00 am HST. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

Hawaii’s showdown with the Lions was the lone round of 16 match to not be played following a near two-hour delay.

The remainder of Saturday’s schedule, including the quarterfinal and semifinal matches, will be played on a rolling start.

The tournament’s championship match is still scheduled for Sunday.