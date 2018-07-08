UFC president Dana White on Hawaii fight: 'It's your government's call'

KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello is in Las Vegas for UFC International Fight Week and brings us this exclusive update.

LAS VEGAS (KHON2) - The UFC was "ready to roll" on plans to bring a fight to Hawaii this year, the organization's president, Dana White, told KHON2 in an exclusive interview following UFC 226 Saturday.

"We were talking about doing it. We were ready to roll, and the government pulled out of the deal. It happens," White said.

KHON2 was the first to report that negotiations between the UFC and the Hawaii Tourism Authority began to go south in early March. One month later, White publicly confirmed that an event in Hawaii "won't happen anytime soon."

"Listen, you gotta look at, if you look at here in Las Vegas, and look at any of the other cities we go to, the economic impact that we have on these cities when we put on fights is unbelievable. So you can just imagine, we put on a fight in Hawaii, how many people do you think are going to want to go to Hawaii to see a fight? The answer is everybody. Everybody wants to go to Hawaii anyway," White said. "It's going to be great for the islands. It's going to be obviously great for us, and another monumental event for us, but it's not my call. It's your government's call, and it's up to them."

According to the HTA, the UFC wanted a $6 million sponsorship fee, while HTA’s board of directors approved a $1 million sponsorship fee, which was "really all we could afford as a state agency."

HTA spokeswoman Leslie Dance said the $6 million request exceeded HTA's entire sports marketing budget of $5.8 million.

"That would take away everything else," she told KHON2 in April. "All the paddling festivals we do, all those other things that are important to Hawaii as well."

"Well that's how it works," White told KHON2 on Saturday. "You think these other places we go, it isn't the same way? They got all defensive, like you know, like they were offended that I said that, but it's a fact. You know me. You ask me a question, I'm going to tell you the answer, whether people like it or not. The reality is we were close to a deal. The people that were involved with your government pulled out, and it didn't work."

While it won't happen this year, White says he still supports the idea of a Hawaii fight.

"I think that a UFC in Hawaii would be amazing," he said. "I think the fans want it, not just the fans of Hawaii, but people from, you know, our fans all over the world would love to go watch a fight in Hawaii."