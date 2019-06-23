Tyler Ota wins second Manoa Cup title

Tyler Ota has played the Manoa Cup so many times he’s lost count. We do know it’s in double digits. After today we know that he’s now won it twice.

The grueling 36 hole match play final at Oahu Country Club pitted Moanalua grad Ota against Punahou grad Evan Kawai. Kawai is a sophomore on the University of San Diego golf team and has now played in the Manoa Cup final twice.

Ota won this tournament back in 2015. Saturday he took home the cup after a 7&5 win.

Ota won the State Amateur in March. It’s the first time a Hawaii golfer has held both tournament titles in the same year.

“It’s something really special,” said Ota after his celebratory dunk in the pool. “We always try and peak for this week. Everyone had this tournament on their calendar. I’ve said this before anytime you can put yourself on a short list like that it’s always fulfilling. It’s a nice satisfying feeling to know that hard work paid off.”

Ota is the 11th multiple time winner and first since 2011.

“It still feels good,” said Ota. “I’ve been able to do it twice and to have it all come together in one week, a long week, too is s very satisfying feeling. It plays a lot different mainly because it was Kong’s wind the past couple of days. So I was able to take advantage of certain holes. Some of the par fives played a lot shorter because it was downwind. But vice verse. Some of the short holes started playing longer. Luckily I had the length to take advantage and it paid off in the end.”

