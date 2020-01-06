Tua Tagovailoa declares for NFL Draft

Alabama quarterback and Saint Louis School alum Tua Tagovailoa has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa announced his decision in a press conference in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Monday. The 2020 Draft was his first year of NFL eligibility. He will now bypass his senior season at Alabama and pursue the pre-draft process.

Tagovailoa ends his college career with 87 touchdown passes to just 11 interceptions. He also threw for 7,442 yards with a 69.3 completion percentage.

Although Tagovailoa didn’t start a game during his freshman season in 2017, he became a topic of college football lore when he led the Crimson Tide to a 26-23 comeback win over Georgia in the 2018 National Championship Game in Atlanta.

He won the starting job in 2018 and never relinquished it, finishing as the Heisman Trophy runner-up to Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray.

Tagovailoa appeared to be headed towards at least another trip to the Heisman ceremony in New York, but a hip injury against Mississippi State ended his 2019 season on Nov. 16. In retrospect, it was the snap he would ever take in college.

Tagovailoa’s announcement on Monday ended months of speculation on what he would decide to do.

The 2020 NFL Draft takes place from April 23-25 in Las Vegas.