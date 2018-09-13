Tropical Storm Olivia forces Kahuku/Kamehameha game to Aloha Stadium

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kahuku

Friday night's scheduled football game at Weimer Field in Kahuku between the Red Raiders and Kamehameha has been moved to Aloha Stadium, announced by the OIA this afternoon.

The game was relocated following the heavy rain from Tropical Storm Olivia.

Kamehameha, ranked seventh in the latest #Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings is 6-2 all-time against Kahuku according to the Hawaii Prep World record books, which included a state championship game win back in 2011.

Kickoff remains expected for 7:30 pm, with the Junior Varsity game being held at 5:00pm.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 14

OIA-ILH Open Division

>> Kamehameha vs. Kahuku, at Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

>> Waipahu at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.

>> Radford at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

>> Moanalua at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

>> Pearl City vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 6 p.m.

>> Waialua vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

>> McKinley vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF

>> Hawaii Prep at Keaau, 7 p.m.

>> Waiakea at Konawaena, 7 p.m.

KIF

>> Kapaa vs. Waimea, at Hanapepe Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MIL

>> Maui vs. Baldwin, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 15

OIA-ILH Open Division

>> Kapolei at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.

>> Campbell at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

>> Punahou vs. Saint Louis, at Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

>> Nanakuli at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.

>> Damien vs. 'Iolani, at Aloha Stadium, 4:45 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

>> St. Francis vs. Pac-Five, Aloha Stadium, 2 p.m.

>> Roosevelt at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.

BIIF

>> Honokaa at Kealakehe, 7 p.m.

MIL

>> Kamehameha-Maui at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.