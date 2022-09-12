On episode five of Trades & Blades, Alan Hoshida chats with Moanalua product & one of the newest members of the PGA Tour, Brent Grant, about his memorable card sealing putt and celebration, carrying on the Hawai’i golf legacy, returning home to O’ahu for the Sony Open in Hawai’i, and journey to from mini tour player to the PGA Tour.

Grant becomes the 1st PGA Tour member since Dean Wilson and Parker McLaughlin in the early 2010s

